Florida Atlantic Football Holds Pro Day in Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic Athletics

BOCA RATON, Fla. - (March 30, 2017) – The annual Florida Atlantic University Pro Day for outgoing Owl football players and others took place on Thursday morning in front of a host of NFL scouts.

All told, 30 scouts from 27 pro teams took body measurements and recorded various times and distances for over a dozen aspiring pros. All of that information is attached with this email.

The former FAU players taking part in the event were:

DB Alfred Ansley, III

TE Tyler Cameron

OL Dillon DeBoer

DB Anthony Hamilton

DE Trey Hendrickson

DB Tevin Homer

DB DJ Juste

DT Shalom Ogbonda

P Dalton Schomp

DB Lester Thomas

DT Denzel Whitfield

So proud of how far these guys have come. 👌 pic.twitter.com/FpYybsznuv — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) March 30, 2017

The current and future Owls are currently in spring practice ahead of the 2017 Spring Game, scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at FAU Stadium. The game and events are free and open to the public. For more details as it approaches, visit www.fausports.com. For 2017 season tickets call 1-866-FAU-Owls.

- FAU –

