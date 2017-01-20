Don't miss these conference games in another exciting weekend of Conference USA Men's Basketball

Conference USA

Marshall puts its 9-0 home record on the line as host to WKU in the first ASN game at 6 p.m. ET. The Herd won both meetings in 2015-16, but their last outing finished with a 96-93 overtime decision in game that featured 12 ties and 18 lead changes.

Marshall’s Jon Elmore, who currently tops the C-USA scoring chart (20.1 ppg), registered his first career double-double in that game with 24 points and 10 assists. Junior Justin Johnson also posted a double-double in that game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. This season, Johnson will have some offensive help from senior transfers Que Johnson and Pancake Thomas.

The action on ASN continues as Old Dominion visits Charlotte for an 8 p.m. ET tip. Old Dominion enters Saturday’s contest with the sixth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 59.5 points per game.

Charlotte on the other hand is scoring 82.3 points per outing in conference play to rank second in the league. Their last meeting also went to overtime, with ODU coming out on top, 74-69, on Feb. 6, 2016.

The day gets started at 4 p.m. CT as Southern Miss welcomes Rice to Reed Green Coliseum, where the Golden Eagles are riding a three-game win streak following Thursday’s 75-65 victory over North Texas. Senior Quinton Campbell scored a career-high 26 points to lead Southern Miss.

Rice hopes to get back on a winning track after dropping a 74-64 decision at Louisiana Tech. Junior Egor Koulechov did score his 1,000th career point in the contest. He and sophomore Marcus Evans are combining for 44 points per game against conference foes. The game will be available on CUSA.tv.

Middle Tennessee, who is receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches poll, is off to a 6-0 start in conference play. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 65-52 road win at FIU. Senior JaCorey Williams led the Blue Raiders with 21 points and eight rebounds. Next up, MT faces Florida Atlantic for a 7 p.m. ET game that will be streamed on CUSA.tv.

The Owls were edged by UAB, 80-78, on Thursday night. FAU junior Gerdarius Troutman scored a game-high 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers for the second game in a row. Troutman ranks among the nation’s top 20 best three-point field goal shooters, hitting 45.1 percent (46-of-102) of his attempts from deep.

UAB rides its five-game hot streak into Miami to play FIU for a 7 p.m. ET tip on CUSA.tv. Blazer junior F William Lee was named the C-USA Player of the Week, averaging a double-double (20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds) in wins against WKU and Marshall. Lee was again the top scorer with 16 points in the Blazers win at FAU.

The Panthers got a 21-point performance off the bench from Donte McGill Thursday against league leader Middle Tennessee, but FIU is still chasing its first C-USA win of the season.

Louisiana Tech hosts North Texas for a 6 p.m. CT contest on CUSA.tv. The Bulldogs are currently tied for second-place in the C-USA standings after winning their last three in a row.

North Texas senior F Derail Green scored a season-high 17 points on Thursday at Southern Miss, but the Mean Green is also still looking for its first league victory.

UTSA visits UTEP in the final game of the night at 8 p.m. CT on CUSA.tv. The Roadrunners, who are a perfect 8-0 at home this season, won the first meeting this season on New Year’s Day in San Antonio, 67-55.

UTSA senior Nick Billingsley came off the bench to score 17 points and was a perfect 9-for-9 at the free-throw line. Senior Dominic Artis paced the Miners with a game-high 18 points.

C-USA UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(All times Central)

Saturday, January 21

Rice at Southern Miss (CUSA.tv) - 4:00p

WKU at Marshall (ASN) - 5:00p

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

UAB at FIU (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

North Texas at Louisiana Tech (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

Old Dominion at Charlotte (ASN) - 7:00p

UTSA at UTEP (CUSA.tv) - 8:00p

Thu., January 26

Florida Atlantic at FIU (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

UTSA at Marshall (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3) - 6:30p

Charlotte at North Texas (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p

Old Dominion at Rice (Campus Insiders) - 7:00p

UTEP at WKU (beIN SPORTS) - 7:00p

Louisiana Tech at UAB (ASN) - 8:00p

Sat., January 28

Old Dominion at North Texas (CUSA.tv) - 2:00p

UTSA at WKU (FCS) - 3:00p

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3) - 5:00p

UTEP at Marshall (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

Charlotte at Rice (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p

Southern Miss at UAB (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p

Conference games in BOLD.



