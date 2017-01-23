Conference USA's Men's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

Charlotte sophomore guard Jon Davis was selected as the C-USA Player of the Week after pouring in a career-high 35 points, including the dramatic game-winning shot with two-tenths of a second left in regulation as the 49ers edged Old Dominion, 74-72.

Louisiana Tech guard DaQuan Bracey repeats as the C-USA Freshman of the Week by averaging 12.5 points per game, while shooting 63 percent from the field to move the Bulldogs into second place in the C-USA standings. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JON DAVIS, CHARLOTTE

Sophomore, 6-2, 193, G, Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Davis scored a career-high 35 points in Charlotte’s lone game of the week. That total included him connecting on the game-winning basket on a 19-foot jumper with two-tenths of a second left in regulation as the 49ers defeated Old Dominion, 74-72, on Saturday night.

For the game, Davis was 11-for-19 from the field (57.8 percent), 3-for-6 from three (50 percent) and 10-for-11 from the free throw line (91 percent). He scored 19 of his 35 points in the second half. Davis also dished out five assists (only one turnover) with four rebounds and two steals.

His 35 points is tied for the second-highest scoring total by a Niner in Halton Arena history, just one point shy of the record 36 points. The 35 points is also the most scored by a 49er since 2008. This is the first career C-USA Player of the Week award for Davis, but he was a two-time C-USA Freshman of the Week selection last season.



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK



DaQUAN BRACEY, LOUISIANA TECH

Freshman, 5-11, 170, G, Baltimore, Maryland

Bracey was very efficient on offense in week 11 to repeat as the C-USA Freshman of the Week. He averaged 12.5 points per game, while shooting 63 percent from the field and making all three three-point attempts.

Bracey also averaged 6.0 assists per game and his 5.7 per game average on the season ranks among the top 25 nationally. On Thursday night, the true freshman helped the Bulldogs hold the 19th-best scoring offense in the country in Rice to 20 points below its season average.

Check out the highlights from tonights @LATechHoops win over UNT! #EverLoyalBe pic.twitter.com/pSdcQNR78y — LA Tech Sports (@LATechSports) January 22, 2017

He turned around on Saturday night and helped hold North Texas to just 57 points, making the Mean Green the ninth opponent to be held to under 60 points this season by LA Tech. He also poured in 17 points, his second highest scoring output of the season. This is the third C-USA Freshman of the Week honor for Bracey.



C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice

N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP

N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D5: Marcus Evans, Rice

D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall

D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall

J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee

J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall

J16: William Lee, UAB

J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte



C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte

D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP

D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech

J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte

J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA

J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech



