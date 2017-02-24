Conference USA Women's Basketball Weekend Preview

Conference USA

The upcoming weekend of Conference USA women's basketball features all 14 programs with games on ASN and CUSA.tv. Championship berths and seeding are on the line as 10 programs have booked tickets to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2017 C-USA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS on March 8-11.



WKU has clinched a first-round bye to the quarterfinals and several teams are still in the running for the final three byes. Every seed is up for grabs, while FIU, Marshall and UTEP are in the hunt for the remaining two tickets to Birmingham.



Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, February 25 Coverage Time (CT) Charlotte at Marshall CUSA.tv 12 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UTSA CUSA.tv 2 p.m. Old Dominion at WKU CUSA.tv 2 p.m. FIU at UTEP CUSA.tv 3 p.m. North Texas at Southern Miss CUSA.tv 4 p.m. Rice at Louisiana Tech CUSA.tv 7 p.m. Sunday, February 26 Coverage Time (CT) UAB at Middle Tennessee ASN 4 p.m.



