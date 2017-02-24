Conference USA Women's Basketball Weekend Preview
All 14 C-USA women's basketball programs will be active this weekend.
Conference USA
The upcoming weekend of Conference USA women's basketball features all 14 programs with games on ASN and CUSA.tv. Championship berths and seeding are on the line as 10 programs have booked tickets to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2017 C-USA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS on March 8-11.
WKU has clinched a first-round bye to the quarterfinals and several teams are still in the running for the final three byes. Every seed is up for grabs, while FIU, Marshall and UTEP are in the hunt for the remaining two tickets to Birmingham.
|Saturday, February 25
|Coverage
|Time (CT)
|Charlotte at Marshall
|CUSA.tv
|12 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at UTSA
|CUSA.tv
|2 p.m.
|Old Dominion at WKU
|CUSA.tv
|2 p.m.
|FIU at UTEP
|CUSA.tv
|3 p.m.
|North Texas at Southern Miss
|CUSA.tv
|4 p.m.
|Rice at Louisiana Tech
|CUSA.tv
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, February 26
|Coverage
|Time (CT)
|UAB at Middle Tennessee
|ASN
|4 p.m.
Standings
*Clinched Berth to C-USA Championship
#Clinched First-Round Bye To Quarterfinals
|*#WKU
|13-2
|*Middle Tennessee
|12-3
|*Southern Miss
|11-5
|*Louisiana Tech
|11-5
|*Old Dominion
|10-5
|*Charlotte
|9-6
|*UTSA
|8-7
|*North Texas
|8-7
|*Rice
|7-8
|*UAB
|6-9
|Marshall
|4-11
|UTEP
|4-11
|FIU
|3-12
|Florida Atlantic
|0-15