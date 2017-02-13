Conference USA Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas – Middle Tennessee guard Ty Petty garnered C-USA Player of the Week honors after leading her squad on the road to wins at Old Dominion and Charlotte. Petty averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals in 79 minutes of action. It is Petty’s second weekly award this season.

The C-USA Freshman of the Week award went to Rice freshman center Gabby Ozoude, who averaged 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Ozoude also notched her first career double-double against Florida Atlantic (10 points, 10 boards). Honorable mention goes to Old Dominion guard Jennie Simms, who averaged 20.5 points and notched a career-high 10 assists against UAB. Awards are chosen by a vote from a panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TY PETTY, MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Senior, Guard | Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Petty ignited Middle Tennessee’s high-octane offense in a road sweep of Old Dominion and Charlotte to move into sole possession of first in C-USA. In her stellar week, Petty moved into 19th on the Lady Raider all-time scoring list, and third on the all-time assists list.

She averaged 21 points, seven assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line. The senior provided 24 points and six assists to start the road trip off on the right foot at ODU. It is the second C-USA Player of the Week honor for Petty this season and in her career.



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

GABBY OZOUDE, RICE

Freshman, Center | Bellbrook, Ohio

Ozoude had a breakout weekend for the Owls with averages of 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 22 minutes per game off the bench. Ozoude capped off the weekend with her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Florida Atlantic, both of which were season highs.