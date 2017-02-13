Conference USA Women's Basketball Players of the Week
Middle Tennessee and Rice land players on the list of top performers in C-USA.
Conference USA
IRVING, Texas – Middle Tennessee guard Ty Petty garnered C-USA Player of the Week honors after leading her squad on the road to wins at Old Dominion and Charlotte. Petty averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals in 79 minutes of action. It is Petty’s second weekly award this season.
The C-USA Freshman of the Week award went to Rice freshman center Gabby Ozoude, who averaged 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Ozoude also notched her first career double-double against Florida Atlantic (10 points, 10 boards). Honorable mention goes to Old Dominion guard Jennie Simms, who averaged 20.5 points and notched a career-high 10 assists against UAB. Awards are chosen by a vote from a panel representing the 14 member schools.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
TY PETTY, MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Senior, Guard | Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Petty ignited Middle Tennessee’s high-octane offense in a road sweep of Old Dominion and Charlotte to move into sole possession of first in C-USA. In her stellar week, Petty moved into 19th on the Lady Raider all-time scoring list, and third on the all-time assists list.
She averaged 21 points, seven assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line. The senior provided 24 points and six assists to start the road trip off on the right foot at ODU. It is the second C-USA Player of the Week honor for Petty this season and in her career.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
GABBY OZOUDE, RICE
Freshman, Center | Bellbrook, Ohio
Ozoude had a breakout weekend for the Owls with averages of 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 22 minutes per game off the bench. Ozoude capped off the weekend with her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Florida Atlantic, both of which were season highs.
Ozoude made 9-of-19 shots from the field (.474) and picked up a block in each contest. It is the first C-USA weekly award in Ozoude’s career.
2016-17 C-USA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HONOREES
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
N14 Lefty Webster, Charlotte | Shayna Gore, Marshall
N21 Tashia Brown, WKU
N28 Jennie Simms, ODU
D5 Jennie Simms, ODU
D12 Grace Hunter, Charlotte
D19 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
D23 Ciara Gregory, Charlotte
J2 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
J9 Grace Hunter, Charlotte
J16 Kristian Hudson, FIU | Brittanny Dinkins, USM
J23 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee | Tesha Smith, UTSA
J30 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
F6 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
F13 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK
N14 Miyah Barnes, UAB
N21 Miyah Barnes, UAB
N28 Alexis Gordon, FIU
D5 Marie Benson, UTSA
D12 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
D19 Whitney Creech, WKU
D23 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
J2 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
J9 Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss | Rachael Childress, UAB
J16 Alexis Gordon, FIU
J23 Rachael Childress, UAB
J30 Zuzanna Puc, UTEP
F6 Rachael Childress, UAB
F13 Gabby Ozoude, Rice
HONOR ROLL
Given to first runner-up in weekly voting for C-USA Player of the Week
N14 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
N21 None
N28 Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss
D5 Lefty Webster, Charlotte
D12 Ivy Brown, WKU
D19 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee
D23 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
J2 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
J9 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
J16 None
J23 None
J30 Keri Jewett-Giles, Southern Miss
F6 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee