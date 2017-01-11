Conference USA Supremacy Is on the Line as Marshall and Middle Tennesse Clash on beIN SPORTS

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Marshall (11-6, 4-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee (13-3, 3-0 in C-USA) will clash in a battle for Conference USA supremacy right here on beIN SPORTS tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET .

The Thundering Herd’s Trampling Offense

Marshall ranks amongst the most prolific scoring teams in the nation. The Thundering Herd will carry the momentum of a four-game winning streak into Murefreesboro, TN. Over the course of the streak, Marshall has averaged just under 96 points per game.

Marshall are led in scoring by G Jon Elmore. The junior from Charleston, WV averages 21.1 points per game, and is coming off a 29-point performance over conference rival Charlotte.

But no one’s been more dynamic for Marshall than Ryan Taylor. The senior forward has averaged a double-double (25.3 PPG and 13.3 RPG) in his last three outings.

On Monday Taylor received C-USA’s Player of the Week honors, and on Wednesday was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week – becoming the first player in program history to receive this accolade.

Congratulations to Ryan Taylor on being named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week! #StateAtPlay #OneHerd pic.twitter.com/Wfk9ozloMk — Marshall Men's Hoops (@HerdMBB) January 11, 2017

Despite the offensive explosion of late, Marshall has struggled on defense. The Thundering Herd rank 348th in the points allowed this year.

The Blue Raiders Are Deep

Middle Tennessee hasn’t displayed the same ability to score as Marshall as of yet. Through 16 games, the Blue Raiders are averaging 74.1 PPG, which is tied for 178th nationally.

However, MT has its fair share of playmakers. Former Arkansas Razorback JaCorey Williams is averaging 17.4 points per game this season, and leads the Blue Raiders in scoring.

.@MT_MBB is back in the #MurphyCenter tomorrow night against Marshall in a battle of two undefeated teams in #CUSAMBK play. pic.twitter.com/rrn5b9KAIZ — MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) January 11, 2017

In MT’s last two games on the hardwood, two separate Blue Raiders have led the team in points. F Reggie Upshaw dropped 20 points in a road victory over the Rice Owls on Jan. 5, and junior G Giddy Potts had 18 points in a road win over North Texas on Jan. 7.

The Blue Raiders have won their last three games on the court, with all victories coming over C-USA opponents (UAB, Rice, and North Texas).

MT will need to improve on the boards, as they’re pulling down 34.4 rebounds per game (T-277th nationally).

Last Time These Two Met

In the last meeting between the Blue Raiders and Thundering Herd, MT outscored Marshall in a 99-90 shootout in the C-USA tournament. Upshaw finished with 17 points on the game.

