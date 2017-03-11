Conference USA Men's Basketball Tournament Semifinals

Conference USA

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL



Semifinals/Game 9: (1) Middle Tennessee 82, (4) UTEP 56

Friday, March 10

Middle Tennessee advanced to its third-straight title game in 2017 C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS with an 82-56 victory over UTEP. With the win, Middle Tennessee has won a school record 29 games (19-4) and has won nine in a row. The Miners were the only opponent to defeat MT during the regular-season of conference play. Middle Tennessee will square off against the winner of today’s second semifinal game between No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech and No. 6 seed Marshall.



Tipoff of the title game is Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT tip on CBS Sports Network.



Senior Reggie Upshaw led the Blue Raiders with game-highs of 18 points and eight rebounds. Junior Giddy Potts and senior JaCorey Williams chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.



UTEP sophomore Paul Thomas matched the game-high 18 points, but the Miners gave up 25 points off of 18 turnovers.



Semifinals/Game 9: (6) Marshall 93, (2) Louisiana Tech 77

Friday, March 10

Sixth-seeded Marshall won its third-straight championship game, defeating Louisiana Tech by a score of 93-77 to advance to the title game of the 2017 C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS. Marshall shattered the tournament record for three-point field goals, draining 19 (second all-time in C-USA games). Marshall will square off against top-seeded and No. 25 Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT tip on CBS Sports Network.

Junior Jon Elmore, the league’s leading scorer, tossed in 21 points on seven three-pointers to lead the Herd. Senior Ryan Taylor registered his 40thcareer double-double (the third-largest total in C-USA history) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Classmates Stevie Browning and Austin Loop also contributed to the offense, with 18 points apiece.



Louisiana Tech senior Erik McCree, an All-Conference USA first-team selection, and C-USA Freshman of the Year DaQuan Bracey each scored 16 points.

