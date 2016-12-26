Conference USA Men's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas -- Marshall senior guard Stevie Browning was named the C-USA Player of the Week after scoring a game-high 28 points, including six three-pointers, in a two-point overtime loss at No. 24 Cincinnati. Browning has scored at least 20 points in his last four games in a row. Freshman guards Byron Frohnen of UTSA and Louisiana Tech’s Jalen Harris share C-USA Freshman of the Week honors.

Frohnen picks up his second award of the season following a double-double performance in a win over Utah valley. Harris came off the bench to score in double-figures in a pair of games for the Bulldogs. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK



STEVIE BROWNING, MARSHALL

Senior, 6-3, 188, G, Logan, West Virginia

Browning averaged 24.5 points in a pair of games for the Herd, hitting 19-of-32 (59.4 percent) from the field, including 9-of-12 (75.0 percent) three-pointers. At No. 24 Cincinnati on Dec. 22, Browning scored a game-high 28 points with an 11-of-22 (50.0 percent) shooting percentage and a career-best six three-pointers (6-of-8). He scored 21 of his total 28 points in the first half, where he went 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from three-point land.

The Logan, West Virginia, native also pulled down six rebounds, the most among Marshall guards, dished out four assists and one steal in 41 minutes of play against the Bearcats. Browning’s 21 points against West Virginia Wesleyan came from an 8-of-12 effort from the field and a perfect 2-of-2 at the free throw line. He also grabbed three rebounds, collected three assists and made two steals in 23 minutes of play. Browning has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games. This is his first career C-USA Player of the Week honor.



CO-FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

BYRON FROHNEN, UTSA

Freshman, 6-5, 205, G, Las Vegas, Nevada

Frohnen helped UTSA improve to 4-0 at home with a double-double of 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a 66-60 win over Utah Valley in the Roadrunners’ only game last week. Frohnen went 4-of-7 from the field and added a pair of free throws for his scoring output, while pulling down those 12 boards with a pair of assists, a block and a steal in 30 minutes of action.

Additionally, the Las Vegas native spent much of the night guarding Wolverines leading scorer Conner Toolson, who ended the night with just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting with three turnovers. The double-double was Frohnen’s second of the season. This is Frohnen’s second C-USA Freshman of the Week honor.



JALEN HARRIS, LOUISIANA TECH

Freshman, 6-4, 190, G, Duncanville, Texas

Harris came off the bench in both games this week to register double-figure scoring, tallying 14 points against Florida Gulf Coast and 17 points on Thursday versus LSU-Shreveport. He also tied a career-high with six rebounds versus the Pilots.

The guard was perfect from the foul line in both games, combining to go 12-of-12 and improve to 22-of-23 (96 percent) on the season. He has now scored double digits in five of his last six games played. This is the first C-USA Freshman of the Week honor for Harris.



C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice

N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP

N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D5: Marcus Evans, Rice

D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall

D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall



C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte

D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP

D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech



