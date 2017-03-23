Conference USA Men's Basketball players drawing NABC Recognition

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Seven Conference USA schools were represented on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District 11 Team, as selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC.



Middle Tennessee head coach Kermit Davis was named the District 11 Coach of the Year as he led the Blue Raiders to a 31-5 mark on the season. The 31 wins, and 17 victories in conference play, were both school records as MT repeated as C-USA champions and earned back-to-back trips to the NCAA Second Round.

Davis was named the 2016-17 Gene Bartow Conference USA Coach of the Year. Three previous winners of that award were also honored today by the NABC with Coach of the Year honors for their respective districts – Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner (District 2), Colorado State head coach Larry Eustachy (District 17) and Florida head coach Mike White (District 21).



In addition to Davis, three Blue Raiders received All-District honors with C-USA Player of the Year JaCorey Williams and Reggie Upshaw Jr. earning a nod on the First Team, while junior Giddy Potts received second-team honors.



All-Conference USA first-team selections Erik McCree of Louisiana Tech, Jon Elmore of Marshall and Marcus Evans of Rice rounded out the NABC All-District 11 First Team.

NABC All-District 11 First Team

Erik McCree, Louisiana Tech

Jon Elmore, Marshall

JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee

Marcus Evans, Rice



NABC All-District 11 Second Team

Jon Davis, Charlotte

Giddy Potts, Middle Tennessee

Egor Koulechov, Rice

William Lee, UAB

Justin Johnson, WKU