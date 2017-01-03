Conference USA Men's Basketball Monday Wrap Up

Marshall, Old Dominion and WKU each improved to 2-0 in conference play with wins on Monday night. Senior Ryan Taylor registered his 31st career double-double for the Herd with a personal-best 31 points and 13 rebounds in a win at Florida Atlantic.

WKU picked up a 69-66 victory at FIU for its fourth win in a row, while ODU posted another strong defensive effort to defeat North Texas, 55-48. Rice earned its first conference win, outscoring Charlotte, 89-77. Sophomore Marcus Evans tossed in 25 points as one of five Owls to score in double-figures.



MONDAY’S RESULTS

at Old Dominion 55, North Texas 48

Marshall 89, at Florida Atlantic 72

Rice 89, at Charlotte 70

WKU 69, at FIU 66



SHOOTING STARS

OLD DOMINION 55, NORTH TEXAS 48

ODU sophomore G Ahmad Caver (Atlanta, Ga.) scored a game-high 14 points and filled the stat line with five rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Monarchs improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 55-48 win over North Texas.

The Mean Green is the ninth opponent ODU has held to 60 points or less (and the fourth to under 50) this season. Old Dominion also had a 46-36 advantage on the boards, but NT junior Jeremy Combs (Dallas, Texas) grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

MARSHALL 89, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 72

Senior F Ryan Taylor’s (Indianapolis) registered his 31st career double-double with a career-high 31 points and a season-high 13 rebounds to pace Marshall in an 89-72 victory over host Florida Atlantic. In the process of getting his double-double, Taylor became the fourth player in Herd history (and eighth all-time in C-USA) to record 1,400 career points and 800 career rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Christian Thieneman (Louisville, Ky.) added a career-high 10 points and seven rebounds, while senior guard Stevie Browning (Logan, W.Va.) had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the night. Marshall is 2-0 in conference play, averaging a league-best 91.5 ppg. FAU’s bench contributed 39 points in the game, including a team-high 16 from sophomore transfer Justin Massey (Cooper City, Fla.).

Quotable: "This is a better start to conference play than the last two years. I thought we played really well. ... We had 10 days on the road. That’s a long time for these kids, so they’re a little fatigued. We will look at the tape and see if we can fix it. We are 2-0, so I’m going to enjoy it for a day.” – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni



RICE 89, CHARLOTTE 70

Rice sophomore Marcus Evans (Chesapeake, Va.) led five Owls in double-figure scoring with a game-high 25 points in an 89-70 road win at Charlotte. It was Evans’ eighth 20-point game of the year. Redshirt junior Egor Koulechov (Volgograd, Russia) recorded his third double-double of the year with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore Connor Cashaw (Lincolnshire, Ill.) tallied a season-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Senior Marcus Jackson (Acton, Calif.) had 16 points and four rebounds, while senior C Andrew Drone (Ridgeway, Ill.) added 10 points and four boards off the bench. Charlotte sophomore Jon Davis (Upper Marlboro, Md.) notched his seventh game of the season with 20-plus points, finishing with 23 points. Reigning C-USA Freshman of the Week Quentin Jackson (Cary, N.C.) added 19 points off the bench for the 49ers.

Quotable: "It is good to see Quentin play well in back-to-back games. Hopefully he continues to gain confidence to give us a guy on the floor to add to what we already have. Quentin and Jon were bright spots tonight." – Charlotte head coach Mark Price

"It is good to see Quentin play well in back-to-back games. Hopefully he continues to gain confidence to give us a guy on the floor to add to what we already have. Quentin and Jon were bright spots tonight." – Charlotte head coach WKU 69, FIU 66: The Hilltoppers picked up their fourth win in a row Monday, edging FIU 69-66. FIU pulled in front 57-51 with 9:06 remaining, but WKU used a 12-4 run to reclaim a 65-63 lead with 2:24 left on senior Anton Waters’ (Baltimore, Md.) bucket. The Hilltoppers never lost that lead. Waters finished the night 7-of-9 from the field for a career-high 14 points. Senior Pancake Thomas (Baton Rouge, La.) also added 14 points, along with a season-high seven rebounds and three assists. Senior Donte McGill (Newark, Del.) scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers. McGill, who entered the game ranked No. 21 nationally for free-throw shooting was a perfect 7-of-7 from the line. Michael Kessens (Nyon, Switzerland) contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for FIU.

C-USA UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(All times Central)



Thu., January 5

Old Dominion at Marshall (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

UTEP at Louisiana Tech (Campus Insiders) - 6:30p

Charlotte at WKU (FCS) - 7:00p

Middle Tennessee at Rice (beIN) - 7:00p

UTSA at Southern Miss (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p

UAB at North Texas (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p



Sat., January 7

FIU at Florida Atlantic (ASN) - 1:00p

Middle Tennessee at North Texas (CUSA.tv) - 2:00p

UTEP at Southern Miss (CUSA.tv) - 4:00p

Old Dominion at WKU (ASN) - 5:00p

Charlotte at Marshall (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

UTSA at Louisiana Tech (CUSA.tv) - 6:00p

UAB at Rice (CUSA.tv) - 7:00p

Conference games in BOLD.

