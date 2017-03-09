Conference USA Men's Basketball First Round Tournament Results

Conference USA

UTSA, Rice, UAB and Marshall each advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Conference USA Men's Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS. Box scores, notes, quotes and photo galleries from each game are linked below at Championship Central.



CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL



UPDATED BRACKET



First Round/Game 1: (9) UTSA 56, (8) WKU 52



UTSA picked up the first win of the 2017 C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS, and its first tournament win since joining the league, with a 56-52 win over WKU. The No. 9 seed Roadrunners will now face top-seeded Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals.





Junior Jeff Beverly led UTSA's offense with 14 points, including six points during a 10-1 run in the second half to pull ahead. Byron Frohnen, a member of the C-USA All-Freshman Team, registered his fifth double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. He was also credited with four assists.



First Round/Game 2: (5) Rice 86, (12) Southern Miss 75



Rice sophomore Marcus Evans poured in 26 points, while juniors Egor Koulechov and Marcus Jackson combined for 37 more in the Owls 86-75 victory over Southern Miss. The Owls have now won nine of their last 11 outings as they enter into the quarterfinals to face No. 4 seed UTEP on Thursday.

OWLS WIN! Rice defeats Southern Miss, 86-75, to advance to the quarterfinals #RiceRising pic.twitter.com/sFXkFbEJ69 — Rice Basketball (@RiceBasketball) March 8, 2017



Southern Miss jumped out to a 12-2 lead with seven points from Quinton Campbell, who finished with a team-best 23 points and eight rebounds.Cortez Edwards chipped in 21 points and eight assists for the Golden Eagles, who were making their first C-USA appearance in two seasons.



First Round/Game 3: (7) UAB 74, (10) Charlotte 73



With six seconds on the clock, UAB junior William Lee scored on a put-pack dunk for the game-winner as the Blazers advance to the C-USA quarterfinals by edging Charlotte.

WHAT. A. GAME.@Haha34lee1 gets the tip jam with 6 seconds left! @UAB_MBB is headed to the next round of the @Conference_USA tournament! pic.twitter.com/KOpYOIGI1f — Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) March 9, 2017



Sophomore Jon Davis, a co-member with Lee on the All-Conference USA Second Team, had drilled a 3-pointer to pull the 49ers ahead with 12 seconds to play. Davis finished with a game-high 25 points and 10 assists.



First Round/Game 4: (6) Marshall 89, (10) Florida Atlantic 74



Sixth-seeded Marshall jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Herd moves on to the C-USA quarterfinals following an 89-74 win over Florida Atlantic. Senior Stevie Browning poured in 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and hit five 3-pointers on the night. As a team, Marshall shot 50 percent from the field as it held a 52-29 advantage at the break.



FAU sophomore Justin Massey led the Owls with 19 points.