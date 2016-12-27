C-USA Men's Basketball Weekend Roundup & Conference Games to Watch

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Southern Miss (3-9) dropped two games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic over the weekend including a Friday loss to Stephen F. Austin (5-6) 67-64, and a 60-46 loss on Christmas day to Hawai’i (5-7). The Golden Eagles were the only Conference USA team in action over the holiday weekend.

Southern Miss has lost eight games in a row after starting the season 3-1. Only UTEP (2-9) has a worse record in Conference USA. Conference play begins this weekend.

Can’t-Miss Conference USA Clashes

Saturday

North Texas at Charlotte, 12 p.m. ET

WKU at Florida Atlantic, 1 p.m. ET

Rice at Old Dominion, 1 p.m. ET

Marshall at FIU, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss, 3 p.m. ET

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m. ET