C-USA Men's Basketball Weekend Roundup & Conference Games to Watch
C-USA play opens with seven matchups over New Year's weekend.
By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)
Southern Miss (3-9) dropped two games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic over the weekend including a Friday loss to Stephen F. Austin (5-6) 67-64, and a 60-46 loss on Christmas day to Hawai’i (5-7). The Golden Eagles were the only Conference USA team in action over the holiday weekend.
Southern Miss has lost eight games in a row after starting the season 3-1. Only UTEP (2-9) has a worse record in Conference USA. Conference play begins this weekend.
Can’t-Miss Conference USA Clashes
Saturday
North Texas at Charlotte, 12 p.m. ET
WKU at Florida Atlantic, 1 p.m. ET
Rice at Old Dominion, 1 p.m. ET
Marshall at FIU, 1 p.m. ET
Sunday
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss, 3 p.m. ET
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m. ET