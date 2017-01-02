Baylor Moves Up to No. 2 in Week 8 AP Top 25

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Who’s on the move?

For the fifth straight week, Villanova (14-0) holds on to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats defeated No. 10 Creighton 80-70 in Week 7. Villanova received 59 of 65 possible first-place votes from national media members.

The only other team to receive first place votes (6) is No. 2 Baylor (13-0). The Bears improved upon their undefeated season in Week 7 by beating Oklahoma 76-50 to open conference play in the Big 12. Baylor was ranked No. 4 in Week 7 rankings.

No. 3 Kansas (12-1), No. 4 UCLA (14-1), and No. 5 Gonzaga (14-0) round out the Top 5. UCLA fell from their previous No. 2 ranking after an 89-87 loss to No. 15 Oregon (12-2). The Ducks were ranked No. 21 in Week 7.

The Florida State Seminoles (14-1) made the biggest jump of any team in Week 8, improving to No. 12 from No. 20. FSU defeated then No. 12 Virginia 60-58. Despite the loss, Virginia moves up to No. 11 after handing then No. 6 Louisville (12-2) a 61-53 loss in Week 7. The Cardinals fall to No. 9 in Week 8.

The only newcomers in Week 8’s AP Top 25 are the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-1). The Hokies haven’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Week 1 of the 2010-11 season.

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas St 5, Iowa St. 3, Seton Hall 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1

Week 8 Games to Watch

Tuesday

No. 13 Wisconsin (12-2) at No. 25 Indiana (10-4), 7 p.m. ET

Kansas State (12-1) at No. 3 Kansas (12-1), 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday

No. 1 Villanova at No. 18 Butler, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 9 Louisville (12-2) at No. 23 Notre Dame (12-2), 9 p.m. ET

Thursday

California (10-4) at No. 4 UCLA (14-1), 9 p.m. ET

Stanford (8-6) at No. 25 USC (14-1), 11 p.m. ET

Saturday

No. 21 Virginia Tech (12-1) at No. 12 Florida State (14-1) 2 p.m. ET

Clemson (11-2) at No. 23 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State (10-3) at No. 2 Baylor (13-0), 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas (11-2) at No. 6 Kentucky (11-2), 8:30 p.m. ET