According to Reports Patrick Ewing will be the Next Head Coach at Georgetown

beIN SPORTS

ESPN is reporting Patrick Ewing will be the next head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas' men's basketball team. Ewing attended the school in the early 1980's.

Ewing spent the majority of his career in the NBA as a center for the New York Knicks, followed by brief stints with the Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic. He then began his career as an assistant coach in the NBA, most recently serving as assistant head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats.

Former head coach John Thompson III was dismissed in March 2017 after consecutive losing seasons. The Hoyas reached one final four under Thompson during his tenure in Washington D.C.