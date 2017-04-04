College Basketball

Gallery: Iconic Images from South Carolina's Historic Run to the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    1/11 Kaela Davis #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks attempts a shot defended by Teaira McCowan #15 and Dominique Dillingham #00 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    2/11 Bianca Cuevas-Moore #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    3/11 Bianca Cuevas-Moore #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    4/11 A'ja Wilson #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    5/11 Roshunda Johnson #11 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    6/11 Jazzmun Holmes #10 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    7/11 Allisha Gray #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    8/11 Victoria Patrick #0 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    9/11 South Carolina Gamecocks celebration
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    10/11 Doniyah Cliney #4 and Allisha Gray #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
  • (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    11/11 Head coach Vic Schaefer of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs
