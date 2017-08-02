Nemanja Matic enjoyed a winning debut as Manchester United wrapped up pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria in Dublin on Wednesday.

Juan Mata scored a later winner to ensure United will enter next Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid on a winning note, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's header had been cancelled out by Dennis Praet.

Matic, who completed a £40million move from Chelsea on Monday, started at the base of midfield and looked comfortable throughout his 45 minutes.

Six wins out of seven ✅

New signings settling in ✅

No major injuries ✅#MUTOUR - you've been good to us. 😉 pic.twitter.com/sWHI7Qj4aA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 2, 2017

The Serbian's composure helped the Europa League winners maintain control throughout the opening period, but a series of half-time changes stifled their momentum.

Belgian midfielder Praet equalised for the Serie A side just after the hour, leaving Mata to assume the role of match-winner for Jose Mourinho's side inside the final 10 minutes.