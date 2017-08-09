AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva Opens Account In Defeat

Andre Silva scored his first AC Milan goal but he could not prevent his side from going down a last-gasp 2-1 defeat against Real Betis in an entertaining friendly.

Forward Silva, signed from Porto, netted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left of the match in Catania, having earlier had a goal ruled out by a VAR review and been denied by some inspired goalkeeping from Dani Gimenez.

His intervention from 12 yards came eight minutes after Betis substitute Fabian had scored with a magnificent strike.

🗞 MATCH REPORT | A good victory against AC Milan (1-2)



➡️ https://t.co/fvRkeb1vJo pic.twitter.com/iOvXnudHR7 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 10, 2017

But Betis won it in the last minute when VAR again worked in their favour, penalising Hakan Calhanoglu for a handball that allowed substitute Antonio Sanabria to score from the spot.

Milan have already played two competitive matches this season in the Europa League and will hope to bounce back when they face Shkendija in the play-off round next week.

Betis, meanwhile, will follow this match with a game against Milan's city rivals Inter on Saturday as they continue to prepare for the new LaLiga season, which they will open with a daunting away match against Barcelona on August 20.