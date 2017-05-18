Can't Miss: The Moment of Truth

by Tim Stannard

SUNDAY

LA LIGA: Malaga v Real Madrid: Live on beIN SPORTS from 1:50PM ET / 10:50AM PT

Down to the wire in a match that could cost Real Madrid La Liga

So it's all over is it? Real Madrid just have to trot out onto the pitch, run about for 90 minutes, pick up a point or three and win the La Liga title for the first time in five years?

Ok, Smarty Pants, try this on for size. Barcelona take an early lead in a gimme game against Eibar. They grab another. Then a third, two more by 30 mins. It's over. But what about Real Madrid?

Well. The league leaders and supposed La Liga champions-elect are laboring badly down south against Malaga, a team that is very much in-form with four wins and a draw over the past five games, including three clean sheets. The more that Real Madrid's chances are missed, the more nervous the visitors seems to get. Yes, the Champions League is a nice but La Primera is the real priority for Florentino Perez with a team in possession of a terrible record in the club's bread and butter competition.

But it's ok. A goalless draw is still enough. Madrid can see it out.

Except Zinedine Zidane's side aren't able to see out anything. Just two clean sheets in the team's past 16 league games. Malaga score. The player celebrating wildly is former Barcelona forward, Sandro, who has been lighting things up this season for the Andalusians with 14 league goals.

There's only 10 minutes left. Madrid still can't score. The pressure is getting to some of the youngsters' inexperienced heads. La Liga is heading to Barcelona.

So it's all over is it?

SERIE A: JUVENTUS V CROTONE - Live on beIN SPORTS from 8:55AM PT / 5:55AM PT

So it's all over is it? Juventus just have to trot out onto the pitch, run about for 90 minutes, pick up three points against Crotone and win the Serie A title for the sixth year in a row?

Ok, Smarty Pants, try this on for size. Second place Roma have already played. And won. Their game was away to Chievo on Saturday. Job done. They now sit just one behind Juve in the table. Heck, even Napoli have closed the gap down to just two with a Saturday victory.

No pressure Allegri and co, no pressure.

Crotone are the visitors. Struggling, lowly Crotone, a team that is currently in the relegation zone. The same Crotone that is also one of the most in-form sides in Serie A, undefeated in seven, having beaten Inter and Sampdoria along the way. Juve are struggling to find away through, distracted and hungover respectively by a Champions League final to come and the Italian Cup victory just gone.

It's 0-0 and Gonzalo Higuain has just put another shot wide. The final day is going to be frantic experience. The chance to clinch at home is being blown.

So it's all over is it?