Can't Miss: Derby Day and Crisis Management

Tim Stannard

LA LIGA: Alaves v Real Madrid - live on beIN SPORTS from 10:05AM ET / 7:05AM PT

Enzo! I am your father. Star wars at Alaves

Saturday's clash for Real Madrid should have been a cheeky little visit up north for a comfortable time of it against a team that had lost all five games this season and doesn't even have a coach, for that very same reason. Instead, the Alaves match comes with a big dollop of danger as Real Madrid are officially in...wait for it...CRISIS!

Seven points adrift of Barcelona at the top of the table, not even in the Europa League places, and suffering badly from a midweek home defeat to Betis at a very displeased Bernabeu. "No need to be worried," soothed the ever unruffled Zinedine Zidane who has an extra little something to consider in Saturday's game - facing his son.

Enzo was sold to Alaves last summer and could well make life very uncomfortable indeed for his father should his new side pick up their first points of the season. "It will be strange" admitted the midfielder on a club he had been with from the age of eight.

Expect some Star Wars action of many different kinds in Vitoria.

LIGUE UN: Montpellier v PSG - live on beIN SPORTS 3 from 11AM ET / 8AM PT

Will Montpellier pay the penalty or PSG pay for a penalty?

Welcome to the big league, Unai Emery.

The biggest challenge for the lucky Spaniard managing PSG is not something simple like winning Ligue Un, going all the way in the Champions League or trying to coax Neymar off his cell phone long enough to listen to a team talk. Nope, it's the kind of trivia that has blighted the lives of coaches of clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona for years.

This week's drama was a mini-squabble between Neymar and Edinson Cavani over who would take a penalty kick. Ordinarily if was Udinese against SPAL that would not be major talking point in the media chattering classes. But this is the new PSG - the club that spends half a billion dollars on players with the assumption they are going to get on with each other.

And that's why all eyes will be glued to the pitch in Saturday's clash at Montpellier whenever there is a free kick in a tasty position or heaven forbid, a spot-kick. Dani Alves tried to smooth over some waters with a team meal on Wednesday where Neymar reportedly apologized. On Thursday, Unai Emery said that there was a system on who takes penalties...but it was complicated. Let's see how complicated this weekend.

TURKISH SUPER LIG: Fenerbahce v Besiktas - live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 7 from 12:15PM ET / 9:15AM PT

One of the biggest derby day clashes in the world

beIN SPORTS is tickled pink to air for the first time a derby that can make El Clasico look like a Pre-K tea party in comparison in terms of atmosphere. It's an Istanbul fiery affair between Fenerbahce v Besiktas, a clash of two Turkish titans that will have more stunning flares wafting in the wind than a Bee Gees convention.

#Beşiktaş : It's not just a sports club, it's a family! pic.twitter.com/OBZmdVRFGt — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) September 20, 2017

Both clubs have made dramatic moves over the summer in a bid to be the Super Lig's top dogs. Being anything less than that simply isn't worth the pain. Unfortunately, not everything has gone to plan so far for hosts, Fenerbahce who have a familiar duo of Roberto Soldado and Robin Van Persie in their attacking ranks, but are jammed in eighth after just two wins from five games.

However, Besiktas are the side that really made waves this summer with the club's ambitious owners bringing in a host of top names in what ended up being the summer's best viral moment. Alvaro Negredo joined up along with Real Madrid's Pepe, and Gary 'Pitbull' Medel.

And it's so far, so good in terms of results with Besiktas tied at the top of the table with Galatasaray and very much looking to hold that situation in what would be a first win in the home of their rivals for nearly ten years.

