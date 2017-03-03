Can't Miss: Champions League Warmups

SATURDAY

SERIE A - Roma v Napoli live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 8:45 AM ET / 6AM PT

Napoli warm up for Champions League with another volcanic clash

The weekend on beIN SPORTS kicks off with some fire and brimstone in Serie A thanks to a match-up between two sporting sizzlers who are now realistically tied into a battle for second-place behind the unstoppable and very imperious Juventus.

Throwing off some of the traditional shackles of Italian football, both sides are on the list of some of the most watchable clubs in the world with attacking at the top of the list with defending way below behind other staples such as pre-match pasta dinners and sultry hair.

Both sides have outscored Juve in Serie A this season, however Napoli might have two missions in mind on Saturday. The first being to close the five-point gap that currently exists between the two teams but also use the game as a dress rehearsal for the unadulterated attacking intensity that will be required on Tuesday to overhaul a two-goal deficit against a vulnerable Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Let the games begin.

LA LIGA - Eibar v Real Madrid: live on beIN SPORTS from 10:15AM PT / 7:15AM ET

Real Madrid face crisis clash against outstanding Eibar

Speaking of Real Madrid and the Bernabeu outfit are going to have their own drama fish to fry ahead of the game in a clash that looks not too challenging on paper but will be wholly different on the pitch.

The very tiny Eibar in their packed Ipurua stadium are quite the match-up this season and have already picked up enough points to secure safety in La Primera, which is the goal of the Basque side each season.

#21 PEDRO LEÓN "We can be a hard rival for @realmadrid if we play a high level football" #EibarRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/7pj3y7MqA8 — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 3, 2017

Spearheaded by the attacking pair of the former Madrid man, Pedro Leon - once insulted by Jose Mourinho for not being Zidane - and Sergi Enrich, Eibar will have the shackles off against a team that is lacking Cristiano Ronaldo through injury and Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata through suspension.

Whilst the financial means between the two teams could not be greater, the match-up on Saturday will be as level as they come as Madrid try to course correct the club's title chase.