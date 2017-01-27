Can't Miss: AFCON 2017, LaLiga & Ligue 1

beIN SPORTS

SATURDAY

AFCON 2017 - SENEGAL v CAMEROON: live on beIN SPORTS from 1:50PM ET / 10:50AM PT

Two Africa big hitters go head-to-head in Gabon

AFCON 2017 has so far delivered more cliff-hanging shock endings that an episode of 'Million Dollar Listings'. Except these were not made up to keep you going after that bathroom break.

The holders, Ivory Coast, were knocked out. The sexy favorites, Algeria, were knocked out. The hosts, Gabon, were knocked out. This leaves Senegal as pretty much the last pre-tournament favorite as standing as the Gabon goal-fest hits the quarterfinals stages fueled by the forward force of Liverpool's Mane.

Cameroon were expected to be knocked out as well, after an AFCON warm-up stuffed with stories over players refusing to turn out for their national team and disputes over pay. But a new look team under Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, has defied expectations and is ready to turn back the clock to when the Indomitable Lions were a team to be feared.

SUNDAY

LA LIGA - REAL MADRID v REAL SOCIEDAD: live on beIN SPORTS from 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT

A Real battle in the Bernabeu as Madrid look to hold lead in La Liga

Real Madrid are officially in week two of their 'CRISIS' after a limp display against Malaga in La Liga last weekend and elimination against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Sunday's visit of a lively Real Sociedad promises yet more torment for Zinedine Zidane and his merry men despite La Real being a little worn down in their own cup battle against Barcelona on Thursday.

From being invincible for forty games, Real Madrid have now been on a run of five games with just the single victory in a condensed period of two weeks - not overly abnormal for a football team, but pretty much a no-no in the fevered environment of La Liga.

Real Sociedad have not had the best of records in the Santiago Bernabeu but the season is becoming a stormer for the San Sebastian outfit with la Real's best points tally after 19 games since the 2002/03 campaign, when the club finished second. And that's the spot or worse where Madrid could end up in on Sunday if a spate of bad form is not ended sharpish.

LIGUE UN - PSG v MONACO: Live on beIN CONNECT from 3PM ET / 12PM PT

Free-scoring Monaco take title train to holders

Yes, the game is on at the same time as the Madrid match, but it really is multi-screen time to incorporate this Ligue Un humdinger into your soccer-watching life.

Ligue Un-leading Monaco are currently best described by a series of statistics. At 64 goals, Monaco have scored 29 goals more than near neighbours and neighboring Nice. The team's goal difference of +43 is higher than the number of goals scored by any other team including the mighty PSG. Falcao looks good. And not injured at all. Yes, really.

Indeed, it is PSG who are the latest targets for Monaco's sharp shooters and a very big test of the Mediterranean club's title-chasing credentials. After a wobbly end of 2016, PSG under Unai Emery have managed to find their Parisian feet again with five wins in the new year and even have Angel di Maria scoring.

The final sandwich in that picnic of joy will be stopping Monaco's runaway train in the Parc des Prince and rediscover their title-winning prowess.