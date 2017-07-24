Wolfsburg Out Of Race For AC Milan's Suso

Wolfsburg have pulled out of the race to sign AC Milan playmaker Suso, the club's sporting director has confirmed.

The Bundesliga side have been linked with a bid for the 23-year-old in recent weeks as they look to bolster an attack that scored just 34 league goals last season.

However, Olaf Rebbe has said that any potential deal for Suso is dead in the water, telling Kicker: "It's true, the subject is off the table."

It is reported in Germany that Suso's wage demands have played a part in scuppering a move.

🇬🇧 another day at the office.. ❄️ A post shared by Suso (@30susofernandez) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The former Liverpool man has also been linked with Tottenham and clubs in the Russian Premier League, with his place in the Milan side under threat following their significant activity in the transfer market.

Suso himself insisted last month that he has already rejected the offer of Champions League football to stay at San Siro.

"I've had three offers from clubs in the Champions League, but I want to stay here," he said.