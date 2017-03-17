Timo Werner Called Up By Germany For Lukas Podolski Farewell

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has won a maiden Germany call-up for the world champions' matches against England and Azerbaijan.

The friendly against England in Dortmund will mark an international farewell for long-serving forward Lukas Podolski, who will make his 130th and final appearance for Die Mannschaft.

Werner finds himself at the opposite end of his career at the highest level and will hope to build on an impressive return of 14 goals in 23 top-flight appearances for surprise high-flyers Leipzig.

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is back in the fold for the first time since a knee ligament injury ruled him out of Euro 2016, while Leroy Sane's impressive displays on the left wing for Manchester City mean he is promoted from the Under-21s once more.

After facing England next Wednesday, Germany travel to face Azerbaijan four days later, who they lead by five points at the top of Group C in the battle to reach Russia 2018.

Timo Werner finally gets his call up to the German national team. Fully deserved, in my opinion. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) March 17, 2017

Germany squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Benedikt Howedes (Schalke), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Mario Gomez (Wolfsburg), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)