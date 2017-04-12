Thomas Tuchel Hails Borussia Dortmund's Response To 'Absurd' UEFA Decision

Thomas Tuchel praised Borussia Dortmund's response after an "absurd" decision to play their Champions League fixture with Monaco just a day after their team bus was attacked.

The quarter-final first leg was postponed on Tuesday, after three explosions left Dortmund defender Marc Bartra hospitalised with a wrist injury, the match replayed less than 24 hours later.

Kylian Mbappe's fortunate goal put Monaco ahead before they benefitted from Bartra's replacement in the Dortmund team, Sven Bender, putting through his own net before the break.

Monaco won the fixture 3-2 thanks to a superb solo Mbappe effort, but second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa keep Dortmund in contention for the semi-finals.

"The situation is absurd," Tuchel told a news conference. "We only had 15 players available in the squad.

"We would have wanted to have more time to digest all of this. We did not get this time. We have to live with the fact that the match was scheduled. It's about our dream, our big dream, and the squad did not have the feeling they could make the difference in the small situations.

"Later in the afternoon, we encouraged the players to go into the match.

"Minutes after the attacks the only question was whether the game could go through or not. We were treated as if a beer can was thrown at the bus. It gives you a feeling of impotence."

He added of Dortmund's showing after the interval: "The spirit in the second half was great.

"I liked the second half very much. The first half was not good and how it went for us was bitter.

"The first goal was offside, you have to see that. Overall you can say it was two own goals and a penalty against us today. That was not good. The running of the game never favoured us.

"This was about being brave and we showed we are brave. This is not forgotten and this is not dealt with."