Schalke Cool Leon Goretzka To Bayern Talk

Leon Goretzka has not told Schalke he will leave the club amid mounting speculation the Germany midfielder will join Bayern Munich.

Goretzka is out of contract at the Veltins Arena at the end of this season and has been linked with a host of leading European clubs, including Liverpool and Juventus.

Bayern appear to have stolen a march in the pursuit of the 22-year-old, with Marca and Sport Bild reporting on Sunday he had opted to join the Bundesliga champions ahead of Barcelona.

Pretty sure that spells the end for Arturo Vidal at Bayern. As for LFC, imv Keita AND Goretzka would have been slight box-to-box overkill. Getting a "proper" DM makes more sense. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) December 31, 2017

But Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel told Sport 1 there is no done deal to discuss at this stage.

"Leon has not informed us so far that he has decided to leave us, " Heidel said.

"I trust Leon and his agent, with whom I was in contact yesterday [Sunday]."

Goretzka has helped Schalke to the lofty heights of second in the Bundesliga with four goals in 11 appearances this season on the back of a superb showing in Germany's Confederations Cup triumph, although a stress fracture in his lower leg has interrupted his progress of late.