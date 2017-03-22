Robert Lewandowski Says Bayern Munich Can Match Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski does not want Bayern Munich to enter their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid with any inferiority complex.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will lead the Bundesliga kings against his former club and 11-time European champions Madrid in an eagerly awaited tie next month.

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund for the 2014-15 season, in the aftermath of Ancelotti's Madrid beating both German clubs on the way to glory.

Two more semi-final defeats followed for Bayern under Pep Guardiola, while Madrid added title number 11 at the expense of city rivals Atletico last term.

Nevertheless, Lewandowski believes he is in the perfect place to achieve European glory having extended his contract in Munich until 2021 last December.

"Here at FC Bayern, the players have now the same chances to win big titles, as it is the case at Real Madrid for example," he told SportBild.

"For me, Bayern is the club where I want to win them. As this season shows, all titles are still possible.

"Why should Real players get more recognition? Everyone who looks at Bayern's team on the pitch, can see, that we don't have less international stars."

Bayern remain in contention to repeat their historic treble of 2013, standing as runaway Bundesliga leaders and awaiting a DFB Pokal semi-final against rivals Dortmund.

But one trophy above all others serves as a driving factor for Lewandowski, who has 33 goals this season, and his team-mates.

"We haven't forgotten those defeats in 2014," he said. "We know what we can achieve and we will focus to play our kind of football against Real Madrid.

"To win the Champions League is a big motivation, and I am working for it. Our big advantage this season is, that all players are fit and in great shape in the decisive period of this season."