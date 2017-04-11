Robert Lewandowski Resumes Bayern Munich Training Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Bayern Munich have received some good news ahead of Wednesday's clash with Real Madrid as Robert Lewandowski has resumed regular training.

The Poland international suffered a shoulder injury in this weekend's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Dortmund and had to sit out Monday's squad training.

His absence on Monday fuelled speculation he could miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie, but Lewandowski now no longer appears to be doubtful after rejoining his team-mates on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski for club & country this season:



45 games

46 goals



Cool as you like. pic.twitter.com/0seTGqGQl8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 8, 2017

Lewandowski's return will come as a boost for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, with the forward in superb form in 2016-17.

The 28-year-old has already netted 38 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this term, including seven strikes in the Champions League.

Ancelotti already welcomed back Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer on the training pitch on Monday, with Mats Hummels the only absence of note for this week's encounter at the Allianz Arena.