GOAL

Barcelona have been told to pay $175 million for Ousmane Dembele by Borussia Dortmund, who wish to keep their prized asset, according to the Guardian .

Barca have identified Dembele as a potential replacement for Neymar, who moved to PSG for a world record fee of $257m earlier this summer.

Dortmund, however, are desperate to retain the winger, who has accepted that he may have to remain in Germany for another season before eventually departing.