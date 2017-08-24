REPORT: Barcelona Agree To €120m Deal For Dembele

beIN SPORTS USA

Sources to beIN SPORTS MENA report that after protracted negotiations, Barcelona have agreed to a €120m fee for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. According to the report, the deal would include a possible €30m in add-ons and incentives, bringing the transfer total to a possible €150m.

News of the potential Dembele deal arrives following reports that Barcelona had given up on their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, after an inability to agree on a suitable transfer fee.

Dembele has been suspended from Dortumund since August 10 for failing to appear at training. It has been reported that Dembele's representatives met with Barcelona officials the day before.