Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Causes Borussia Dortmund Concern

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel highlighted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's body language as the reason for the star's surprise withdrawal during Tuesday's Champions League loss at Benfica.

Aubameyang endured a forgettable outing as Dortmund went down 1-0 in Lisbon in the opening leg of their last-16 tie.

The 27-year-old forward, who leads the Bundesliga with 17 goals, missed a second-half penalty and spurned two excellent chances before he was substituted in the 62nd minute on a dismal night at Estadio da Luz.

Perhaps before talking about a move away from Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might want to tuck away a few more chances for them first? — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 14, 2017

And Dortmund head coach Tuchel explained Aubameyang's early withdrawal as the German visitors attempted to cancel out Kostas Mitroglou's opener.

"Aubameyang is not fully fit after the African Nations Cup," Tuchel said via UEFA.com.

"His body language did not suggest that he would do better after giving away the penalty."