Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to feature for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg on Saturday despite talks over a possible move to Arsenal.

The striker has been tipped to join the Gunners before the end of the transfer window as they seek to bolster their squad following Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.

Manager Arsene Wenger has claimed a deal is "not close", however, with reports suggesting Dortmund are holding out for at least a €60million bid from the Premier League side.

Although his future remains unclear, head coach Peter Stoger has been delighted with Aubameyang's efforts in training and is prepared to bring him back into the side after he missed their last two Bundesliga matches.

Aubameyang deal increasingly looks like a bit the Xhaka one. BMG couldn't believe how low some of the figures AFC proposed were early on. AFC ended up paying full whack, eventually.... — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) January 25, 2018

"It comes down to what I've said in recent days," Stoger told the club's official website. "If Auba trained well all week, if he is clear and focused, then he is indispensable to our squad.

"Auba has had a very good, very focused and professional week of training behind him and has always given the impression he wants to give everything against Freiburg for BVB.

"Because that's the case, we would like to use his quality, of course."