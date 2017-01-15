Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Happy To Stay At Borussia Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy to stay at Borussia Dortmund "for now" but accepts the Bundesliga club are not on the same level as Europe's elite clubs.

Aubameyang is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he opened the scoring for hosts Gabon in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Guinea-Bissau.

After the match, the 27-year-old was once again asked about his club future having done much to previously spark speculation himself.

Last month he reiterated his desire to represent Real Madrid on account of a promise he made to his grandfather but he urged the speculation to stop for the time being, while offering a frank assessment of Dortmund's standing – Thomas Tuchel's men lie sixth ahead of the Bundesliga season's resumption.

"For now, I want to stay in Dortmund," Aubameyang told RMC.

"I think we’ll stop talking about Madrid. This is not the time to talk about it, especially since I feel really good in Dortmund.

"The challenge is even more beautiful. Of course we are one of the top clubs, but not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern.

"It would be nice to win titles with this team, with Dortmund. I hope to do so."

Aubameyang also addressed recent reports linking him with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai SIPG were claimed to have tabled an offer in the region of €150million for the star forward, who it was suggested would have earned an annual salary of €41m, although Dortmund denied receiving an offer.

4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four of his five #AFCON games played in Gabon. Home. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 14, 2017

"I was on vacation sleeping and my brother called me," he explained.

"He said to me, 'Have you seen the proposal you have just received?'. So I looked on the internet.

"It amused me. It is nice to see that people are willing to put so much money on the table for you, but whether it is true or not is the question that must be asked.

"I do not pay attention to it. I have other objectives, which are my priorities."