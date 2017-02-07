Philipp Lahm To Retire At End Of The Season
Under contract until 2018, Lahm announced his plan to quit ahead of schedule.
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will retire from football at the end of the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign.
Under contract until 2018, Lahm announced his plan to quit ahead of schedule, having celebrated his 500th club appearance against Schalke on Saturday.
The 33-year-old full-back, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, is seeking a record-equalling eighth Bundesliga title this season.