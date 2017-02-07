Philipp Lahm To Retire At End Of The Season

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will retire from football at the end of the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign.

Under contract until 2018, Lahm announced his plan to quit ahead of schedule, having celebrated his 500th club appearance against Schalke on Saturday.

The 33-year-old full-back, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, is seeking a record-equalling eighth Bundesliga title this season.