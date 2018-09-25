Manuel Neuer made a late mistake to allow Augsburg to grab an equaliser and end Bayern Munich's 100 per cent record this season in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena.

Arjen Robben's third goal of the season looked to have been enough to settle a tight contest but a rare error from Neuer cost Niko Kovac's men four minutes from time.

ROBBEN!



Bayern take the lead early in the second half as Robben scores his 98th Bundesliga goal. pic.twitter.com/LbMho9PghF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 25, 2018

Evergreen winger Robben continued his run of scoring in every home league game this season but Augsburg provided stiff resistance as they sought to end a run of three games without a win.

And Felix Gotze pounced on the opportunity afforded to him when Neuer spilled a cross and allowed Jeffrey Gouweleeuw to tee up the brother of former Bayern midfielder Mario.