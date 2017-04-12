Marc Bartra Speaks Out After Successful Surgery

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has thanked fans for messages of support following successful surgery on a broken wrist.

The 26-year-old was injured in the bomb blast that damaged the Dortmund team bus as it made its way from the team hotel to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

The club confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Bartra's operation had been completed without complications and the former Barcelona man posted his own update via his official Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of him smiling with his right arm in a cast and bandaging on his left wrist, he wrote: "Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better.

"Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to BVB for tonight's match!"

Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Monaco was postponed until Wednesday following the incident, in which three explosive devices that had been hidden in a hedge were set off.

Police have detained one suspect after three letters were found at the scene of the incident that were said to be claiming responsibility.