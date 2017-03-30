Manuel Neuer Undergoes Foot Operation

Manuel Neuer has undergone a minor foot operation and will miss Bayern Munich's next two Bundesliga fixtures.

The Germany goalkeeper pulled out of the world champions' squad for the recent internationals against England and Azerbaijan with a calf problem cited as the reason.

Bayern claim he has subsequently sustained a foot injury in training ahead of Saturday's game with Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

A Bayern statement read: "Manuel Neuer underwent a successful minor operation by Prof Dr Markus Walther on Wednesday evening after sustaining an injury to his left foot in training.

"The 31-year-old Germany keeper will be sidelined for FC Bayern's Bundesliga matches against Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim next Tuesday."

That would clear Neuer – who has not missed a top-flight game since 2015 – to return for the visit of Borussia Dortmund on April 8.

Carlo Ancelotti's side sit 13 points clear at the summit of the Bundesliga with just nine games remaining.