Kingsley Coman believes there is no bigger club he could join than Bayern Munich but would be open to a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

France winger Coman is contracted to Bayern until 2023, having made his loan switch from Juventus permanent last year before penning extended terms in December.

The 21-year-old, a product of PSG's youth system, boasts the impressive record of being a league champion in every season of his professional career, with Bayern's 16-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga meaning that run is set to continue.

Understandably, Coman's long-term plans only feature members of Europe's elite.

"I'm certainly here for five or six years, but I cannot say that in 10 years - when I would be 31 - I'm still here," he told Bild. "But it is certain that I will stay a long time.

"If I should leave Bayern at some point, then I would have to go to an even bigger club.

"There is no such a club. There is only one option; my favourite club was Paris as I played there a long time."

Coman finds himself competing for a place in the Bayern side with veteran countryman Franck Ribery but insists their relationship is more one of master and apprentice than rivals.

"Franck has always helped me, is always giving me advice to make me better," he explained.

"He's a team player, he wants the team to succeed. I do not see him as a competitor, he's a team-mate.

"I can also play on the right wing, so Arjen Robben would be my competitor. We three like each other."