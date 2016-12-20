Julian Weigl Signs New Borussia Dortmund Deal

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl has signed a new deal, tying him to Signal Iduna Park until 2021.

Weigl has made 73 appearances for Dortmund since joining from 1860 Munich at the start of last season, anchoring Thomas Tuchel's midfield.

His performances at Dortmund have been rewarded with a senior Germany debut, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in him.

Tuchel said earlier this month that Weigl is yet to reach a level suitable for the Spanish giants, but team-mate Marc Barta has compared the 21-year-old with his former Barca colleague Sergio Busquets.

Leider konnten wir das Jahr 2016 nicht mit einem Sieg abschließen😔

Ich blicke trotzdem positiv in die Zukunft !😊 #verlängert #2021 #bestfans pic.twitter.com/xgg53bjPgy — Julian Weigl (@JuWeigl) December 21, 2016

"I feel very well cared for at Dortmund, both in a sporting sense and the whole environment," Weigl said.

"It was a logical decision for me and I did not have to think for long about extending my contract."

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Julian is already a personality despite his young years.

"He has managed to achieve a very high level at BVB and is still only at the beginning of his sporting development.

"We are very happy that he has decided to stay with us for the long term."