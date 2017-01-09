Javier Hernandez Happy At Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen forward Javier Hernandez insists he is happy at the Bundesliga club as he continues to be linked with a move.

Hernandez is believed to be a target for Chelsea and Liverpool and Leverkusen are reportedly ready to sell the 28-year-old.

The Mexico international has scored just five goals in 15 league games this season, but said he wanted to stay in Germany.

"Why would I like to stay in the Bundesliga? Because I feel good and I'm happy," Hernandez told bundesliga.com.

"I've learned a lot in the Bundesliga, as a player and as a man.

"I like playing in the Champions League, and luckily Bayer have been involved in the last few years. We hope we can achieve that goal again in the second half of the season."

Leverkusen are struggling in ninth in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.