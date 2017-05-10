Javi Martinez To Miss End Of Bayern Munich's Season After Fracturing Collarbone
The defender will not be available for Bayern's Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig and Freiburg.
Javi Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of Bayern Munich's season after suffering a fractured collarbone during a hiking break in Spain.
The defender will not be available for Bayern's Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig and Freiburg, the club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Bayern have already claimed the Bundesliga title and are not involved in any other competitions, having been beaten in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal by Borussia Dortmund and controversially knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Real Madrid.
Martinez, who became Bayern's club-record signing when he joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2012, missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Darmstadt through illness.
"The 28-year-old Spain international suffered a fractured collarbone on Sunday whilst walking in the mountains in his homeland ... and has already been operated on in Munich on Tuesday," Bayern said in a club statement.
Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti is already without goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich, both of whom have been ruled out for the rest of the Bundesliga season.