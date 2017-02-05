In-Demand Douglas Costa Prepared To Consider Bayern Munich Exit

With a number of offers from Europe and China, Douglas Costa has confessed he is prepared to consider an exit from the Allianz Arena.

Costa claims to be the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League, Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga, and plans to discuss his future with Bayern at the end of the season.

The Brazil international has made just eight starts in the Bundesliga this season, with his competitors for a place on the wing, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, each having signed contract extensions this term.

Costa wants assurances he will get more minutes on the pitch, otherwise he could be forced to end his stay in Munich.

"It depends on a few factors, the main factor is the minutes played. Being a parent is a crucial difference within my career project," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"We got some strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe. When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything. First of all, I am only focused on ending the season with all the titles I can win.

"It is not my idea to leave Bayern now. I want to win titles. I like Bayern and I think I can win titles with Bayern to reach the highest technical level of my career, to go for the Ballon d'Or, the Champions League, the Club World Cup.

"I want to win all sorts of titles and then the World Cup with the Brazilian national team. Then we will think about new markets.

"I cannot comment on names, but there are contacts with teams from England, Spain and also France. But we respect Bayern. First we want to get together with them and look at what they think of it, and then we make a decision.

"I am still under contract with FC Bayern until 2020, I have three more years. Of course, football is a business, Bayern simply has to accept a bid and the others pay what they have to pay."

Costa declared a special admiration for the Premier League, which he believes to be the best in the world.

"I think England is one of the biggest soccer leagues in the world - fantastic! Just like Spain's LaLiga also, with big players, big teams," he said.

"The language is easier in Spain, but England also has great players. For me it is the best league in the world."