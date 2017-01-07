Hamburg Confirm Alen Halilovic Wants To Leave

Hamburg are willing to agree to Alen Halilovic's request to leave the club during the transfer window, according to sporting director Jens Todt.

Halilovic has not featured since the 3-0 Bundesliga loss to Hamburg in October and a report in his native Croatia claims Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Espanyol are all interested in bringing him back to LaLiga.

Todt has confirmed that the former Barcelona youngster has asked for a change of scene and says a loan deal is most likely, although he warns that the mid-season market is perilous for Bundesliga clubs to strike deals.

"Alen wants to play a lot more and he asked us for a change," Todt said, as quoted by Bild. "A loan is feasible.

"Winter transfers are the most difficult. Everyone is looking for a fully integrated player who is 100 per cent fit, speaks German as well as possible and has played every game in the first half of the season."

Halilovic joined Barcelona from Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 and enjoyed a promising first season with the B team in Catalonia.

The 20-year-old, considered one of European football's brightest prospects, spent a productive loan spell with Sporting Gijon last season before signing for Hamburg in a €5million deal in July.

Barca have the option to buy Halilovic back for €10m during the first two years of his contract with the German club.