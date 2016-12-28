Fully-Fit Franck Ribery Targets Titles

Franck Ribery is delighted to be back to full fitness and wants to celebrate his extended stay at Bayern Munich by adding to his trophy tally.

The France international has overcome injury setbacks to reclaim his regular starting berth for the Bundesliga champions, with whom he signed a new deal until 2018 last month.

Carlo Ancelotti's side sit top of the league and face Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League, and a refreshed Ribery remains ambitious at the age of 33.

"This [being fit] is the most important thing for me. I'm well again, I'm fit again, I'm back at a hundred per cent. I'm playing well again - that's great," he told Bild.

"The moment we extended the contract was very nice. A year more with Bayern - this is great. What happens after 2018, I do not know, but first the next one and a half years will be nice.

"With Uli Hoeness, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, with the team, with the fans. Hopefully we will win many titles."

Reflecting on his highlights of 2016, Ribery recalled his return to action against Darmstadt in February after an 11-month injury-enforced absence.

He added: "That was great. When the fans call my name, I can hardly describe it, that is wonderful, so beautiful.

"This is pure goose bumps when they call my name: 'Ribery, Ribery, Ribery'. This gives me strength, which gives me an extra boost. I want to show more on the pitch."