Dortmund Confirm Arsenal Bid For Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that Arsenal have tabled a formal bid for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international, who has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances thus far this season, has been the subject of intense interest from the Gunners in recent weeks, with Arsene Wenger keen to compensate for the impending loss of Alexis Sanchez.

With the Chilean set to join Manchester United, Arsenal are looking to invest heavily, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan also agreeing terms on a move to the Emirates Stadium from Old Trafford.

Watzke has now confirmed that a formal offer has been lodged by the Premier League club, with reports suggesting that Dortmund value Aubameyang at £53 million.

"I can confirm that there has been a first request from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and we are not commenting on the sums that have been called from England since noon today," he said, per Ruhr Nachrichten.

Aubameyang has been the subject of several controversial moments this season, and has been dropped twice in recent months, both for "disciplinary reasons".

However, the 28-year-old's goal record at Signal Iduna Park is exemplary, with Aubameyang scoring 141 times in just 212 appearances.

Dortmund have struggled this season, though, and currently sit third in the Bundesliga, 14 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Arsenal, meanwhile, sit sixth in the Premier League, 23 points behind leaders Manchester City.