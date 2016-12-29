Christian Pulisic Won't Rule Out Transfer Amid Liverpool Links

Rising Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic says he cannot rule out a transfer away from the club, amid persistent talk of interest from Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Thomas Tuchel and his form has seen him linked with a number of sides in Europe, prompting Dortmund chiefs to plan contract talks with the United States international.

Liverpool have been most strongly touted as a potential suitor as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his attacking options, and although he insists he is happy at Dortmund, Pulisic would not discount a future in the Premier League.

"I think with soccer, you never really know what's going to happen in your career - that's the beauty of it," he said during a Facebook chat with fans, when asked about a move to England.

"But right now, I'm with Dortmund and very happy. I'm earning my spot and working hard for that team."

Pulisic has two goals and six assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.