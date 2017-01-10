Carlo Ancelotti Unconcerned By Chinese Spending

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti feels European clubs have no reason to be immediately worried about the heavy spending by Chinese clubs.

High-profile names such as Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Joh Obi Mikel have made their way to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks.

Tevez reportedly became the best-paid player in the world with his move to Shanghai Shenhua.

But Ancelotti believes money will never be the sole decisive factor for the best players in the world and sees no reason for concern just yet.

"Yes, there are quite a lot of players who have gone to China this month," Ancelotti said at a media conference.

"But I think that clubs in Europe are still safe right now. The best competitions are still in Europe and so is the most competitive football.

"Players are not only playing for money, they play to be at the top, to play the best games in the world.

"That is why I think European clubs are safe for now."