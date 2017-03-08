Carlo Ancelotti Adamant Renato Sanches Will Not Leave Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti is certain Bayern Munich will not allow Renato Sanches to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Portugal international joined Bayern from Benfica ahead of the 2016-17 campaign for an initial transfer fee of €35million, but the Euro 2016 star has struggled to live up to the high expectations at the Allianz Arena.

Sanches has spent much of the campaign warming the bench at the reigning Bundesliga champions and has made just 19 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, only seven of them starts.

The 19-year-old's lack of opportunities has fuelled speculation he could leave, either on loan or in a permanent move, but Ancelotti has made it clear a transfer is not an option.

"Renato will still be at Bayern next season, that is 100 per cent certain," Ancelotti told Sport Bild.

"We will not sell him and neither will we allow him to leave on loan."

The midfielder has a contract with Bayern until June 2021.