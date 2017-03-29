Bundesliga Prodigy Julian Nagelsmann Jokes He'd Only Leave For Real Madrid Job

After being nominated as a potential future Germany coach, Bundesliga prodigy Julian Nagelsmann is adamant he will remain at Hoffenheim next season, although he jokingly claimed he might listen to an approach from Real Madrid.

Still only 29, Nagelsmann has guided Hoffenheim to fourth in the Bundesliga table, with the team on course to secure a Champions League qualification play-off berth.

Those exploits have seen him tipped by some to earn a role at a bigger team, but the former 1860 Munich and Augsburg academy player, whose career was cut short by injury, appears determined to stay at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, at least for now.

29-year-old Julian #Nagelsmann wins German Coach of the Year Award! Not too bad for a coach younger than 88 players in the #Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/aQPsSGA8dK — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) March 21, 2017

"There is, of course, a lot of speculation and I also have an agent who doesn't pass on every question," Nagelsmann told Sky Sports.

"Every club knows I have a contract until 2019. Of course there are interests, but I have not spoken with any team.

"Once again, next season I am the head coach of Hoffenheim.

"If next week Real Madrid calls and want me, then I would perhaps ask [Hoffenheim owner] Dietmar Hopp if he would let me go. But they won't call."

Nagelsmann's level-headed response to scrutiny over his future followed remarks from Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Low, who has anointed the relative youngster as a potential successor.

Congratulations to Julian #Nagelsmann for winning "Coach of the Year 2016". 👏🏼 The prize is awarded by @DFB. #tsg pic.twitter.com/IPoM5YqcDv — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) March 20, 2017

"Maybe he will be the national coach one day," Low told Bild.

"He has a lot of competency, empathy, and a good connection to the players, so if he keeps going as he has done so far, I'm convinced he's going to be a great coach.

"He's made Hoffenheim candidates for the European Cup after years fighting relegation, developed players well and integrated others who had no chance elsewhere. I think a lot of him."