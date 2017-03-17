Brazil Lose Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa To Knee Injury

Douglas Costa will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach and is out of the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying clashes with Uruguay and Paraguay after injuring his left knee.

The 26-year-old forward suffered the injury in training on Friday and is set to remain in Bavaria for treatment, meaning Brazil coach Tite must make do without the former Shakhtar Donetsk star when the Selecao, top of South American qualifying by four points, face second-placed Uruguay in Montevideo on Thursday, before hosting Paraguay in Sao Paulo five days later.

Douglas Costa:"I often talk to Bayern about my situation, if I'll stay or leave to a team where I can play. I'm not always happy here" — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) March 9, 2017

Costa has scored seven goals from 27 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, netting in each of the last two matches, a 3-0 home Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt and the rampant 5-1 victory at Arsenal in the Champions League.

Brazil have become accustomed to coping without the attacker, who sat out last year's Copa America Centenario and missed four World Cup qualifiers in 2016 due to injury.