Borussia Dortmund Teenager Emre Mor Dreaming Of Real Madrid Move

Borussia Dortmund forward Emre Mor says he dreams of one day playing for Real Madrid.

The Turkey international joined the Bundesliga club last June and has made 15 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season.

However, 19-year-old Mor is already aiming higher, believing he has the potential to one day be a star for either Madrid or rivals Barcelona in LaLiga.

"Dortmund is one of the best teams in the world," he told Hurriyet. "I am learning a lot.

"I want to play for Real Madrid, to be a star. My biggest dream is to one day wear the Real Madrid jersey, even if it is a bit too early for it.

"I know myself and I think I could play for Barcelona, too. When? I do not know yet."

Mor has scored once for Dortmund this term, while he added his first international goal for Turkey against Moldova on Monday.